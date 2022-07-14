Home / Trending / 'Not a Swiggy delivery executive:' Horse-rider has been identified. View tweet
  • The Swiggy delivery executive who seemed to be delivering food during heavy rainfall in Mumbai has now been identified and he doesn't even work for Swiggy.
Sushant, the formerly-supposed Swiggy delivery person sitting on top of a horse, riding through a flooded stretch in Mumbai.&nbsp;
Published on Jul 14, 2022 03:04 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Do you recall the viral video of a Swiggy food delivery person riding a horse through intense rainfall to deliver an order to a customer's home? In the video, a delivery worker was seen riding through a Mumbai neighbourhood that has been inundated with water while perched atop a horse and carrying his food delivery bag with the Swiggy logo on it. Ever since this video started doing the rounds of the Internet, Swiggy, being the social media savvy company that they are, initiated what they termed a ‘horse-hunt.’ The consequence of this hunt of sorts, has very recently been shared on Twitter and will undoubtedly make you chuckle out loud owing to how hilariously Swiggy has worded their ‘statement.’

It is quite apparent by now, that a concern of this gravity did not exactly need a whole statement on their part, but Swiggy went ahead and did it anyway - they won netizens’ hearts yet again. In an initial post, Swiggy declared a reward. “It's 5K in Swiggy Money for the first person who can give us some useful intel about our accidental brand ambassadors, so we can thank them,” they defined. And in their recent statement, they reported that the prize money had been sent to the identifiers. The horse-rider who has been pinpointed as Sushant, they wrote, has been given a smartphone as well.

Take a look at the ‘statement’ released by Swiggy on Twitter:

Shared on July 9, this post has acquired almost 2,000 likes so far. It has also received various responses.

