‘Not funny Kevin!’: Human’s prank on doggo leaves it bamboozled

Videos of humans pulling pranks on their pets are something that make for a giggle-worthy watch. And this video of a doggo inspecting a curious object in the water is exactly the type of clip suitable for the mentioned category. The video shared on the subreddit ‘funny’ may leave you laughing a bit too hard and also feeling sorry for the poor doggo.

The video starts with the doggo inspecting an object in the water. As the recording goes on, a person startles the doggo by touching it from behind, resulting in a super jump from the pooch.

Take a look at the clip:





Shared almost 10 hours ago, the clip has garnered over 7,200 upvotes and several comments. While some couldn’t stop chuckling at the doggo’s reaction, others voiced the pooch’s opinion in their own hilarious manner. Many also pointed out how the whole ordeal was something that siblings do quite frequently.

“This gave me the giggles,” wrote a Reddit user. "’THAT WAS NOT FUNNY, KEVIN!!!’ - The dog, probably,” commented another.

“Hecking human! You give a fright!” said a third.

