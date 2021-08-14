Not just India, these countries also mark ‘national day’ on August 15

August 15 holds immense importance for every Indian since it is on this day in 1947 that the country attained its rightful independence from the United Kingdom, ending nearly two centuries of colonial rule. However, India is not the only country that marks Independence Day on August 15; there are nations around the world where people also mark August 15 on their calendars as a national day.

The countries, in addition to India, which mark a national day on August 15 are – Bahrain, North Korea, South Korea, and Liechtenstein.

Here's all you need to know about the significance that August 15 holds for these countries:

Bahrain

Bahrain, which also experienced British colonial rule, declared its independence on August 15, 1971, more than two decades after India attained its own freedom. The independence in Bahrain followed a United Nations survey of the Bahraini population, subsequent to which the British announced a withdrawal of troops east of Suez in the early 1960s.

Independence Day in Bahrain was marked by the signing of a treaty between the nation and the United Kingdom. However, the country does not celebrate its Independence Day on this date. Instead, it celebrates December 16 as National Day to mark the ascension of the late ruler Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa to the throne.

North Korea and South Korea

Both North Korea and South Korea celebrate August 15 annually as the National Liberation Day of Korea, since it is on this day at the end of World War II that 35 years of Japanese occupation and colonial rule over Korea came to an end with the help of allied forces who fought in the war.

In South Korea, the day is known as ‘Gwangbokjeol’ (meaning, “the day the light returned”), while in North Korea it is known as ‘Chogukhaebangŭi nal’ (meaning, "Liberation of the Fatherland Day).

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein, a German-speaking microstate situated in the European highlands of the Alps between Austria and Switzerland, marks August 15 as National Day.

The day was chosen since it was already a bank holiday; the Assumption of Mary is celebrated on August 15. Secondly, the ruling prince at the time, Prince Franz Josef II, was born on August 16. Therefore, Liechtenstein's national holiday was created by combining the Feast of the Assumption and the Prince's birthday.