Not visa issues or Trump’s fear, Indian entrepreneur reveals why he returned from the US after 10 years

An Indian man has revealed the “real reason” he left the United States and returned to his motherland after a decade. Aniruddha Anjana said in an Instagram post that his decision to move back was not influenced by visa issues, layoffs, or growing uncertainty about immigrants under Trump’s rule. Instead, he returned to India because he wanted to be close to his elderly parents. Aniruddha Anjana returned to India after 10 years in the US.(Instagram/@growwith_ani)

Aniruddha is the co-founder and CEO of ArcAligned, a company that specialises in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Virtual Design and Construction (VDC). He obtained an MSc degree from the University of Florida in 2014 and has been in the US for the last decade, working for companies such as Usher and Baker Concrete Construction.

On leaving the US

In an Instagram post shared two days ago, the entrepreneur wrote: “When I last posted about returning to India after living in the U.S. for over 10 years because my parents needed me, I received many comments assuming that I must have lost my job or faced visa issues.

“But the real reason was that I wanted to spend time with my parents—who sacrificed so much for me—knowing they would never ask me to return.

He added that he was very happy with his decision to leave the US. “This was the only reason I came back, and after a year, I can confidently say it was the best decision of my life. I have definitely added years to their lives—and to mine!” wrote Aniruddha.

Aniruddha Anjana had started his business in the US while working a regular job. He returned to India last year with his wife and child.

In an earlier Instagram post, he had said that he was getting sucked into the corporate trap.

“I left the U.S. after working there for 10 years because I saw the rabbit hole I was getting sucked into—the infamous corporate trap. I was turning into a robot, and I didn’t want that life,” he wrote.