Nothing to see here just a horse sitting on bean bag playing cards

Are you searching for a video that may almost instantly uplift your mood? Then here is a video that will not only make you very happy but may spark laughter too. This clip shows a horse, huge cards, and a bean bag.

“Horse on a bean bag playing cards???” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show a human and a horse sitting on bean bags with a table placed in between them. The human is holding huge cards. Within moments, the animal uses its mouth to pull out a card from the person’s hand and also gets a treat in return. This delightful interaction continues till the end of the video.

Since being shared two days ago, the video has gathered more than 25,000 upvotes. It has also accumulated various comments.

“It isn’t a game, he’s clearly getting a hoof reading,” joked a Reddit user. “Crazy neigh-ts,” shared another. “Best thing I've seen all week. Also how cute is that horse?” posted a third.

