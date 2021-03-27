IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Nothing to see here just some animals being goofy. Watch
The image shows a owl sitting on a branch.(Screengrab)
The image shows a owl sitting on a branch.(Screengrab)
trending

Nothing to see here just some animals being goofy. Watch

The video will leave you with a huge smile on you face.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 06:43 PM IST

The videos showcasing animals being goofy have a special place in the hearts of most people. Probably that is the reason people are absolutely in love with those videos which capture such antics of the animals. If you’re someone who belongs to that category then chances are this video showcasing different animals will win your over. It may also leave you with a huge smile on your face.

The video is a montage of smaller clips. From parrots to dogs to owls to cats, it shows different moments involving various creatures. For instance, the video shows the reactions of two dogs on being asked who chewed their pet parent’s shoe. Then there is the moment which showcases dogs, rabbits, and chickens enjoying carrots together.

We won’t give away much, take a look at the video which will make your day brighter:

EMBED CODE

Isn’t the video simply great? Did that video leave you with a huge smile on your face?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
animal video

Related Stories

The images show the pets being all cute.
The images show the pets being all cute.
trending

Giggles guaranteed: Video shows pets doing the cutest things

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 12:00 AM IST
From playing gleefully in a muddy puddle to inspecting a curious toy, the cute pets may leave you saying aww repeatedly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP