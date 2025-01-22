Novak Djokovic’s daughter’s epic reaction to him asking ‘When are you going to sleep?’

Novak Djokovic earned a spot in the Australian Open semi-final, and his performance has expectedly been a topic of discussion among fans. However, there is another moment from the event that has stolen the spotlight. It is when he interrupted a post-match interview to ask his kids, sitting in the players’ box, why they were awake until 1 am. His daughter’s reaction following the remark by her concerned dad has also left people smiling. Novak Djokovic’s remarks for his kids have left people chuckling. (Instagram/@australianopen)

The video of the sweet moment was posted on the official Instagram page of the Australian Open. “Tick tock, Novak. Tara Djokovic’s reaction to her dad’s late-night match is priceless,” read the caption shared along with the video.

In the clip, the interviewer asks Novak a question, which he listens to but seems distracted. At this point, the former world no 1 says, “I heard your question… but I’m surprised that my kids are still here.”

He then addresses his children and continues, “I mean… I love you, thank you for supporting me, but it’s 1:00 am! When are you gonna sleep tonight?” amid the audience's cheers.

What did his daughter do?

As soon as Djokovic makes the remarks, Tara points at an imaginary watch at her wrist and starts tapping it, prompting the audience to burst into laughter.

Take a look at the video here:

The video's comments section was filled with remarks from people appreciating the wholesome moment.

Here’s how social media reacted:

“The way his daughter taps her watch,” posted an individual. Another added, “Amazing, massive respect for you.” A third commented, “The greatest of all time.” A fourth wrote, “I always enjoy watching Novak’s interviews.”

Novak Djokovic secured his spot in the semi-final after beating Carlos Alcaraz with an excellent performance. His wife, Jelena, and their children, Stefan and Tara, attended the match to show their support.