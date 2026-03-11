NRI on H-1B risks losing US home after flying to India to care for her ill mother

A family emergency in India has turned into a professional and personal nightmare for one US-based professional. After flying home to care for her critically ill mother, she now finds herself unable to return to the life she built over the years. With visa appointments unavailable and a mountain of American financial obligations piling up, she is facing the heartbreaking possibility of having to liquidate her life from thousands of miles away. The NRI stuck in India is considering liquidating her assets if she fails to get a US visa. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“Unable to return to the US,” a Reddit user wrote and shared their friend’s situation. “A friend of mine had to urgently fly from the US to India because her mother became very sick. Now she’s stuck. She can’t get a visa appointment to return to the US. Her entire life is there , her home, her job, her responsibilities. The mortgage still needs to be paid. The car loan. Bills don’t stop.”

The Redditor continued, “Imagine building a life in another country for years, and suddenly being unable to return because you can’t get a visa slot. Now she’s even considering whether she has to sell her house and figure out how to manage everything from thousands of miles away. It’s heartbreaking to watch someone who did everything right end up in a situation like this.

The post concluded with the individual asking if anyone could help the NRI in any way. “If anyone has advice or has gone through something similar, please share. Even a small suggestion could really help.”