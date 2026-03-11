NRI on H-1B risks losing US home after flying to India to care for her ill mother
The woman’s story has prompted varied responses on Reddit, with many questioning why she invested in buying a house while on an H-1 B visa.
A family emergency in India has turned into a professional and personal nightmare for one US-based professional. After flying home to care for her critically ill mother, she now finds herself unable to return to the life she built over the years. With visa appointments unavailable and a mountain of American financial obligations piling up, she is facing the heartbreaking possibility of having to liquidate her life from thousands of miles away.
“Unable to return to the US,” a Reddit user wrote and shared their friend’s situation. “A friend of mine had to urgently fly from the US to India because her mother became very sick. Now she’s stuck. She can’t get a visa appointment to return to the US. Her entire life is there , her home, her job, her responsibilities. The mortgage still needs to be paid. The car loan. Bills don’t stop.”
The Redditor continued, “Imagine building a life in another country for years, and suddenly being unable to return because you can’t get a visa slot. Now she’s even considering whether she has to sell her house and figure out how to manage everything from thousands of miles away. It’s heartbreaking to watch someone who did everything right end up in a situation like this.
The post concluded with the individual asking if anyone could help the NRI in any way. “If anyone has advice or has gone through something similar, please share. Even a small suggestion could really help.”
What did social media say?
An individual wrote, “Let me be the first one here to actually be empathetic. She went for her mother when she needed her, knowing how it would impact her. She should be proud of herself for being a stellar daughter. Yes, this will probably change the course of her life. Wait a few months, then ask her to talk to her manager to see if she can work from India for a few months. By Month 3, I would start putting the home on the market and have your friends sell your cars. Just don't expect empathy from anyone here for an Indian. I fully expect people here to celebrate her woes, which is a shame. Hopefully, her mother is well.”
Another added, “Sorry for her situation. This is why I didn’t buy or invest in the UK until I got my ILR( permanent residency). I don’t know the immigration rules in the US, but I have come across posts from so many people on H-1 B (temporary visa?) having mortgages, etc., is baffling.”
A third posted, “I am proud of your friend. The ball stops rolling ! Things will always change for the better.”
A fourth commented, “This is the cruel reality of being an immigrant in this country. Your life is on pause, you can’t move forward, you can’t see your family, you can’t settle down and have peace of mind despite your hard work and sacrifices. There aren’t that many options for your friend. But I hope they don’t regret travelling to see their sick mother - that’s more important than anything. I wish them the best, and I hope you can support them in any way you can.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
