Nurses rush to protect newborns as earthquake violently shakes hospital in Taiwan. Watch

A video of nurses protecting newborn babies during the earthquake jolted Taiwan is going viral on social media. The clip captures the medical professionals rushing to stop the cribs from rolling away during the country's 7.4 magnitude earthquake. The image shows nurses protecting newborn babies at a hospital during an earthquake in Taiwan. (Screengrab)

The video, released on April 4, shows nurses at Ma Cherie Maternity Centre in Taipei, Taiwan, reported Today. In the clip, two nurses are seen trying to gather the tiny cribs in one place during the violent shaking. After a few moments, another nurse rushes in to help the others steady the beds.

An X user shared the video with a heart-warming caption that reads, “Taiwanese nurses protecting babies during the earthquake. This is one of the most beautiful videos I have seen today on the internet. Hats off to these brave ladies.”

Take a look at this video of the nurses protecting newborns:

Since being shared, this particular tweet has gathered more than 1.4 lakh views. The video has gone crazy viral and is being re-shared across several social media platforms.

Here's what X users had to say about this heartening video:

“They are so brave,” wrote an X user.

“They are the real heroes,” added another.

“Taiwanese nurses are superheroes in scrubs! Protecting babies during an earthquake takes a special kind of courage and care. My heart is full watching this video,” joined a third.

“Their reaction exemplifies their training and dedication; more importantly, it displays their talent for caring and protecting others,” shared a fourth.

“Heroes really don't need capes,” posted a fifth.

The earthquake in Taiwan on April 3 also triggered tsunami warnings in Japan and the Philippines. The natural disaster, the biggest that Taiwan has experienced in 25 years, claimed lives and left a trail of devastation.