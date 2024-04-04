Taiwan earthquake: ‘Two missing Indians found, safe’, says MEA

Two Indian nationals who were reported to be missing after the massive earthquake in Taiwan have been found and are safe, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Thursday. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the ministry is in touch with them. Emergency personnel stand in front of a partially collapsed building leaning over a street in Hualien, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan's east, on Wednesday. (AFP)

“We have been now able to get in touch with the two people with whom earlier we could not establish contact. They are safe,” Jaiswal said during a media briefing.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The two Indian nationals - a man and a woman - were last seen in Taiwan's Taroko Gorge, an area close to the quake's epicentre. Following the strong tremors of magnitude 7.2, India issued an advisory for its citizens in Taiwan and urged them to follow the guidelines issued by the local authorities. The India Taipei Association also issued a helpline number for the Indian nationals.

“In view of the earthquake striking off the coast of eastern Taiwan during the early hours of Wednesday, 03 April 2024, the following emergency helpline has been setup by India Taipei Association for assistance, guidance, or clarification to all Indian nationals living in Taiwan: Mobile: 0905247906; Email: ad.ita@mea.gov.in,” the association said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

At least ten people were killed and more than 1,000 were injured in the earthquake which is said to be the strongest in 25 years that rocked Taiwan on Wednesday. The quake and the aftershocks also led to 24 landslides and damage to roads, bridges and tunnels. Reportedly, 48 residential buildings were damaged in the quake. Meanwhile, Taiwan's national legislature, a converted school built before World War II, and sections of the main airport in Taoyuan also saw minor damage, reported AP.

On September 21, 1999, Taiwan witnessed the worst earthquake of magnitude 7.7 that caused 2,400 deaths, injured around 100,000, and destroyed thousands of buildings.

(With inputs from agencies)