‘Nvidia chips for INR 199 is a steal deal’: Menu for ‘Bhundraiser’ event in NCR goes viral

A comedian took to X to share his creative take on the menu for a fundraiser event in the National Capital Region (NCR). Naming it “Bhundraiser”, Garv Malik gave a unique twist to cocktails and snacks on the menu. Social media users couldn’t help but react to the inventive naming and offerings. This creative "Bhundraiser" menu is all the rage on social media. (X/@malikgarv)

“Nvidia chips for INR 199 is a steal deal. But Ginerative AI is to die for. Sharing more photos from Bhandraiser NCR soon!” wrote comedian Garv Malik while sharing a picture of the menu on the microblogging platform X.

As per the menu, Long Island iced term sheet (LIITS) is priced at ₹700, Ginerative AI with gin, cucumber, and cactus costs ₹600, and Web 3.0 (Whiskey sour) is also ₹600. The Tech crunch—made up of masala peanuts—is available for ₹249, and Nvidia chips, which have nachos, are up for ₹199. The menu also has a dessert called Panna Cotta for ₹380.

Take a look at the ‘Bhundraiser’ menu here:

As expected, the menu shared by the comedian garnered a lot of traction on social media. The menu gained numerous views, liked and retweets. A few even dropped comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions to this post here:

“Panna cotta pe creative budget nahi tha,” wrote an X user.

Another asked, “Where’s my Series A Sangria?”

“Suggest inclusion of bread chips,” said a third.

A fourth individual shared a GIF in response to the menu. The text on the GIF reads, “There’s so much creativity at play.”

