Odisha reopens world's largest white crocodile park after annual census
After the conclusion of the annual census of estuarine crocodiles, Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Park, which is the world's largest white crocodile park in Kendrapara district, was reopened for tourists on Sunday.
A huge footfall was reported on the first day of reopening after annual census. Many groups of people came for picnics and enjoyed the tourist spot.
Speaking to ANI, Ashwini, a tourist said, "Our group has come here for a picnic at Bhitarkanika National Park. The weather is so pleasant here and we enjoyed it a lot. It will give a boost to tourism."
Another tourist, Parul said, "We have come from Cuttack for a family picnic. We have enjoyed it a lot and clicked several pictures of crocodiles, monkeys, birds while on the boat."
Bhitarkanika is a rich, lush green vibrant eco-system lying in the estuarine region of Brahmani-Baitarani river in the North-Eastern corner of Kendrapara district in Odisha. The area is intersected by a network of creeks with the Bay of Bengal on the East.
