Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Rishabh Pant’s sculpture, wishes him ‘speedy recovery’

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, who recently met with a horrendous car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and miraculously sustained multiple injuries, is currently undergoing treatment at Dehradun’s Max Hospital. The news of Pant’s near-fatal accident has sent shockwaves across the nation, and social media is filled with wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery. Recently, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also extended his heartfelt wishes for Rishabh Pant by creating the cricketer’s sculpture at Puri beach in Odisha.

“Get well soon #RishabhPant. Praying for speedy recovery. My sand art at Puri beach in Odisha,” wrote Sudarsan Pattnaik while sharing a picture on Instagram. The sand art features a colossal bat with “Get Well Soon Rishabh Pant” written on it, along with Pant’s portrait in the Indian jersey.

Take a look at his Instagram post below:

Since being posted two days ago, the sand art has received more than 4,200 likes. It has also prompted many to post their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the sand art dedicated to Rishabh Pant:

“Get well soon champ,” posted an Instagram user. “Get well soon dear Rishab,” wrote another. “Great work,” shared a third. The comments section is replete with wishes for cricketer Rishabh Pant.

