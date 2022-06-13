Old dog and cat have been best friends since they were a puppy and kitten. Watch

Friendship is one of the most priceless and sweet things on the planet. It gives one so much delight and adds to the zest of life. And best friends? Oh, they are what makes life worth living. This particular video that was shared on Reddit, shows the adorable and frankly long-lasting bond of unadulterated and pure friendship between a cute cat and a doggo. There is a massive possibility that this video will not only make you grin from ear to ear, but also make your whole day once you watch it.

The video opens to show a cat and a dog who have now gotten quite old and are in the golden years of their life. The duo can, however, be seen to be as affectionate as a typical kitten and puppy would. It is, therefore, rather noticeable that the doggo and the catto have known each other for a long time and never outgrew their precious bond of companionship.

The caption shared along with this Reddit video reads something like, "Surprise (14 y.o. Orange Tabby) & Canelle (10 y.o. Golden Doodle) have been best friends since day 1." The video of the best friend duo of this adorable cat and dog was shared on the subReddit r/AnimalsBeingBros.

Watch the video below:

Shared more than 14 hours ago, this video has received over 13,000 upvotes. It has also obtained many comments.

"The dog's fur looks like Mr. Cat has groomed every square inch of it," wrote one. Another left a heartwarming yet emotional comment. In it, they shared, "My German shepherd (now passed) used to leave a small piece of dinner for my cat to come and eat. Sometimes they'd eat from each other's bowls." "That was so soothing to watch, I wish I was that dog," commented a third.

What do you think of these life-long best friends?