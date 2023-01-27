Old video of man's encounter with shark goes viral again, netizens call it 'worst nightmare'

An old video that is going viral on the internet shows a man's close encounter with a shark. The hair-raising video was shared by Twitter user Oddly Terrifying. The short clip begins to show a diver in the middle of an ocean. As the diver is swimming, a shark approaches the person and collides with their head. As soon as the shark hits the person, they duck down to save themselves. The diver seems to be unaware of the shark's presence as they are looking toward the camera.

In the post's caption, Oddly Terrifying wrote, "Scary encounter between a diver and shark in bad visibility conditions."

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared on January 26. Since being uploaded online, it has been viewed 7.3 million times and has several likes. Many people have commented on the video.

Here are some of the reactions:

One person in the Twitter comments section said, "This is oddly a real-life interpretation of a scene in the novelized version of Jaws 2." A second person added, "This is why I never venture into an area where I am not the "top" of the food chain. And yes, that includes the south side of my city, as well." "You're right, if a great white shark spawned 3 ft in front of me and head-butted me, I would definitely find it oddly terrifying," said a third. "That is literally my absolute worst nightmare when scuba diving or just being in the sea in general!" said a fourth.