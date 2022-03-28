Olive Ridley turtles nest at Odisha coast, IFS officer shares video. Watch

If you are familiar with Twitter user and IFS officer Susanta Nanda, then you may have a fair idea that he shares posts about the wildlife in Odisha. This time he has taken to his Twitter handle in order to share two posts regarding the female Olive Ridley sea turtles that come to nest in the coast of Odisha every year.

“Odisha is witnessing a rare phenomenon of mass nesting at both, Gahiramatha & Rushikulya rookery simultaneously. Mass nesting also started at Rushikulya from 4.00 am today. Yesterday it had started at Gahirmatha,” reads the caption. He has uploaded this tweet with two photos:

Mass nesting also started at Rushikulya from 4.00 am today. Yesterday it had started at Gahirmatha. pic.twitter.com/6XHpIukdzV — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 27, 2022

The next tweet, however, is a video and comes with a detailed caption that reads, “Happy to inform that one of the most spectacular natural events - the arribada - has started at Gahiramatha coast of Kendrapada district, Odisha. Annual mass nesting of lakhs of female Olive Ridleys is breathtaking. Staff are all geared up to give them the best possible protection.”

The video was posted by Susanta Nanda who is with the Indian Forest Service. He is based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha and keeps sharing many such posts - both images and videos. These help people understand more about the biodiversity, several animals and their behaviour - in the Indian state of Odisha.

Watch the video right here:

Annual mass nesting of lakhs of female Olive Ridleys is breathtaking. Staff are all geared up to give them the best possible protection. pic.twitter.com/EoOYnOU1dT — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 26, 2022

The video has been posted on Twitter on March 26 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring this beautiful occurrence in nature. It has also received more than 31,200 views so far.

A Twitter user wrote, “Shows that the sea is still a bit healthy for them to have survived the year and come back that pollution and any skewed prey-predator ratio is not destroying their numbers is a good sign too.” “Such a wonderful and nice scenery of nature..great works you are doing u and and your team sir.. keep it up,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “It would be a really fascinating experience to see these wonderful creatures.”

What are your thoughts on this video of the Olive Ridley turtles? Would you like to go see them as well?