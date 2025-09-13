‘Omelette da Vinci’: Indian man recreates Mona Lisa painting using egg, video goes viral

Food is usually enjoyed for its taste, but sometimes it becomes more than a meal. When presented with talent, it can look like art. A viral video showing this unusual mix of food and art has left the internet amazed. A recreation of the Mona Lisa painting made with egg has impressed the internet.(@artisticeasel/Instagram)

The video features an Indian artist recreating the world-famous Mona Lisa painting using eggs while preparing an omelette. The man has impressed viewers with both creativity and skill.

The video was shared by @artisticeasel on Instagram with the caption, “Omelette da Vinci! Inspiration taken from _messy_midaz_.”

The omelette art:

In the video, the man is first seen carefully painting the outline of the Mona Lisa on a hot pan using egg.

He then allows it to cook until the painting turns a light brown shade. Once the main figure is complete, he pours the remaining egg mixture over the pan to finish making the omelette. The final result is a surprisingly clear recreation of Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece, but this time served up on a plate.

Check out the video here:

Here's how people reacted to this video:

Instagram users flooded the comments with admiration, calling the artwork “Pure art” and “unbelievable”.

Some joked it should be displayed in a gallery, while others said he should name it "Monalisa omelette".

One of the users commented, “Bhai patent karwale isse phle koi foreign ka restaurant idea chura le.”

A second user commented, “This is next-level creativity.”

A third user commented, “Once again, I would say India is not for beginners.”

Another user wittily commented, “I am sorry for breathing the same air as yours, btw it's too good”.

Many users said that they had never seen such creativity with food before, with one user writing, “This is not breakfast, this is art.”

The video was shared on September 11, 2025, and since then, it has garnered 7.6 million views and over 3.5 lakh likes.