One-pot chicken korma viral video unifies netizens. Just not in the way you’d think

A viral video showing the recipe for one-pot chicken korma has prompted people to nod in agreement but it’s not because they love what the video shows. On the contrary, people cannot stop talking about how the dish shown in the video is completely different from the classic dish chicken korma. If you are someone who loves this non-veg dish, then you may end up agreeing with the netizens too.

The video is captioned “One-Pot Chicken Korma” and is shared on the official Twitter handle of a cooking channel. The video shows a person cooking the dish with different items, including rice, spinach, and chicken stock cube.

Take a look at the video to see how you feel about this one-pot chicken korma recipe:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral and accumulated close to 1.6 million views. The post has prompted people to share their reactions with many saying that what the video shows is not chicken korma.

“I'm sorry but does no one on your team know how to cook?” commented a Twitter user. “This actually looks great but I can assure you that this is NOT chicken korma,” posted another. “This is awesome! Thank you so much for sharing. Was looking for something to feed a guest I never want to see again,” joked a third. “Disgraceful,” shared a fourth. “That is NOT korma - it's just an abomination!” wrote a fifth.