Only 2% of people can solve this optical illusion by Ukrainian artist, can you?

A mind-bending optical illusion created by Ukrainian artist Oleg Shupliak is captivating people worldwide. This resurfaced image features a 'woman with flowing hair,' but here's the kicker – it hides not one, not two, but four separate images within its intricate design.

"At first glance, the image appears to show a sketch of a woman with her hair flowing in the wind. She is seen wearing a pretty dress while smiling and speaking on the phone," says the artist. But the real challenge lies in unveiling the hidden women concealed within the artwork.

According to Oleg Shupliak, only about "two percent of the world's population will be able to see them all." So, where exactly are these elusive figures? To spot the second woman, take a closer look at the 'main' lady's right hand near her cheek; you might initially mistake her for a mobile phone. The third woman requires even more attention, as you'll spot her when examining the small woman on the main character's arm in a side profile view. The fourth and final woman is easier to discern – you'll notice a pair of lips on the stomach of the first woman.

The optical illusion showcases the power of lateral thinking, which encourages a creative and indirect approach to problem-solving. A statement from Mindvalley, an organization that focuses on personal development, explains, "Lateral thinking is the indirect approach. It helps us view problems in an entirely new light. It helps us find unique, creative solutions we might never have imagined."

Furthermore, Mindvalley notes the brain's remarkable neuroplasticity, emphasizing that the brain can change and adapt over time. "The brain is susceptible to all we expose it to – people, music, work – even the physical environments we traverse on a day-to-day basis. Everything we partake in has the potential to subtly shift the wiring of our brain."

Intrigued fans can take a closer look at the picture on the artist's official website.

