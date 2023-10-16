Canadian woman’s optical illusion artwork will make you do a double take

Artist Mimi Choi is famous for using her body and face as canvases to create mind-bending illusions. She has once again amazed her fans with a new masterpiece. The artist painted her face in a way that creates a startling illusion as if her hand is emerging from her very own visage. But on closer inspection, it becomes evident it is, in fact, a stunning piece of artwork. Optical illusion artwork created by Mimi Choi on her face. (Instagram/@mimles)

The truth is in between,” reads a part of the caption shared by artist Mimles on Instagram. The first picture presents her astonishing illusion, a true marvel. As one swipes through the slide, she can be seen revealing the truth behind the illusion art. The artist in the caption informs that the concept was heavily inspired by the illustrations of an artist who goes by Mako Vice on Instagram.

Take a look at this optical illusion makeup below:

The post was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 76,500 likes and still counting. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to this optical illusion artwork:

“Such an incredible talent, you blow me away with every post,” posted an Instagram user.

Another added, “The nose cover up is so good.”

“This is way too crazy and you are way too talented!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “The addition of the nails is perfect.”

“OMG! That’s insane,” shared a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “That looks awesome!”

“Idk why it looks like you have more than 4 fingers! I love all of your stuff @mimles,” remarked a fifth.

The artist earlier shared her source of inspiration. She revealed that her artwork is often fueled by the visions she experiences during episodes of sleep paralysis.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON