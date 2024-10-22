Only 35 books sold at Lahore book fair, over 1,200 shawarmas fly off stalls: report

At a recent book fair in Pakistan, the focus on literature was eclipsed by food stalls. The book fair was organised to promote literature and culture, but its lofty aims were dashed by the more earthly concerns of its attendees. According to local reports, only 35 books were sold at the Lahore book fair, while attendees bought over 1,200 shawarmas and more than 800 plates of biryani at the event. A book fair in Lahore saw book sales eclipsed by biryanis and shawarmas. (Representational image)

It is perhaps ironic that the book fair was organised in Lahore, generally considered the cultural and literary centre of Pakistan. The city, Pakistan’s second-largest, has historically been a hub for intellectual and literary activities. It is, in fact, the birthplace of some of the subcontinent’s most famous authors, including Saadat Hasan Manto and Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Biryani over books

According to a report in Asia News Network, however, food overshadowed books at the Lahore book fair. Only 35 books were actually purchased at the fair - a pitiful number by any measure. By contrast, food stalls did a roaring business, selling more than 1,200 shawarmas.

The incident was rued by social media users who took it as a sign of Lahore’s decline. On the “Pakistan” forum on Reddit, one person called it “embarrassing”.

“Pakistan does not have a reading culture,” another said. Some were amused by the strange focus on food at a literary event.

Several people also blamed the price factor for the low book sales. “A book costs 4-500 (and usually more expensive at fairs). Biryani and shawarma are around 100. If I want a book I’d much rather go to a second hand bookshop because cheaper with more variety,” a Reddit user pointed out.

“A similar fair in Karachi would see way more sales. Price is also a thing, because a plate of biryani is 400-500 or less and an original novel is 1000-4000,” another said.