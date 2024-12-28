Only genius-level minds can answer this puzzling riddle that has stumped everyone online

Brain teasers are a delightful way to exercise the mind. They not only stimulate our thinking but also bring a dash of fun to our day. While some puzzles leave us scratching our heads, others offer a sense of achievement once solved. If you're a fan of brain teasers, we’ve got a fresh challenge just for you. Riddle about "ears but can't hear" stumped many online.(X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

(Also read: Brain teaser: If you crack this challenging riddle, you'll earn the title of maths expert)

A new challenge awaits

Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an account named Brainy Bits Hub, this latest brain teaser is bound to tickle your grey cells. The post reads:

"What has ears but can't hear?"

Check out the puzzle here:

A classic riddle, simple yet perplexing, that invites us to think beyond the obvious. But this isn’t the only challenge Brainy Bits Hub has posed recently.

Another puzzle to solve

Earlier, the same account shared another intriguing teaser that captured the attention of puzzle enthusiasts online. It read:

"When Linda was 6 years old, her sister Mary was half her age. If Linda is 40 years old today, how old is Mary?"

(Also read: Brain teaser: You'll be hailed as a maths wizard, if you crack this mind-bending puzzle)

Both puzzles demand sharp thinking and quick wit. Do you have what it takes to answer these riddles in a matter of seconds? Give it a try and see if you can rise to the challenge!

The internet’s love for brain teasers

Brain teasers have become a beloved pastime on the internet. They’re shared widely across social media platforms, sparking debates, discussions, and countless “aha!” moments. People of all ages enjoy these puzzles for their ability to entertain and engage the mind.

Users on X often flock to posts like these, sharing their answers, reasoning, and occasional missteps. It's all part of the charm—brain teasers bring us together as we collectively puzzle over the answers.

So, what are you waiting for? Take a moment to solve these riddles and test your brainpower. And don’t forget to share your answers and see how your friends fare. Who knows—you might just be the next champion of brain teasers!