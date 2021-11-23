Home / Trending / Only movie buffs can ace this ‘guess the title’ challenge. Are you one?
Only movie buffs can ace this ‘guess the title’ challenge. Are you one?

Amazon Prime Video took to Instagram to share the ‘guess the title’ challenge for the movie buffs.
The image is one of the pictures shared for the movie buffs as a part of ‘guess the title’ challenge.(Instagram/@primevideoin)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 01:42 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A post shared on the official Instagram page of Amazon Prime Video is testing the knowledge of the movie buffs. They shared an interesting post and asked people to ‘guess the title’ of a few movies explained through a combination of emoticons.

“Oh so you’re a movie buff? Can you guess all the movies explained by these emojis?” they wrote while sharing a few images.

The first image shows the name of a film using dog, swimming, ship and family emoticons. Take a look at the post to see what the rest of the images show and how many can you guess correctly.

The post has been shared about 16 hours ago. The share has also gathered more than 10,000 likes and counting. Many people tried answering and came up with all sorts of movie names. A few also accepted that they cannot guess the names.

“Dil Dhadkne Do, DDLJ, Shawshank Redemption, Ocean 11, Chak De India, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani,” wrote an Instagram user. “Can’t even guess a single one,” posted another. “No, I am not a movie buff,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the post? How many did you guess correctly?

