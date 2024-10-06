Only those with a genius-level IQ can solve this mind-bending brain teaser baffling the internet

Brain teasers are known to push our minds to think outside the box, and the latest one making the rounds on social media is no different. Shared by a user on Threads, this mind-bender is causing quite the stir as people try to figure out what is actually in contact with the ground. A viral brain teaser puzzled netizens about what was actually touching the ground in a room.(Threads/mrs_stephanief_2000)

The puzzle: what’s really on the floor?

In this teaser, you are asked to imagine walking into a room where several animals are lying on a bed, and chickens are flying above a chair. At first glance, it seems like an odd situation to navigate, but the real challenge lies in identifying what’s touching the ground. The animals on the bed aren’t contributing any legs to the ground count because they are lying on the bed, which itself is elevated. Similarly, the flying chickens don’t have their feet on the ground either. So, what does? You do. Your legs are part of the equation, as well as the chair in the room, which presumably has legs touching the floor.

The goal of the brain teaser is to make you focus on what is elevated and what’s actually resting on the ground. Many get tripped up by focusing on the animals or chickens, forgetting about the simpler details like their own legs or the furniture.

Internet users weigh in

This seemingly straightforward puzzle has baffled many. Since it was shared by @mrs_stephanief_2000, it has garnered over 70 comments, with users diving deep into the possible answers. One user commented, “The chair and the bed are the only things touching the ground. Four legs for the chair? I have a captain’s bed which is completely on the floor, so no legs for the bed.”

Another added, “Mine, bed’s, chair’s… I guess we can ignore the fact that chickens can’t really fly if we’re willing to accept that somehow all of those animals can fit on a bed?”

Some users found themselves amused by the situation, with one writing, “The flying chickens part is the best. Are they acrobatic or what?” A more puzzled reaction came from a commenter who said, “I keep forgetting my own legs in this. Can’t believe I missed that!” One particularly frustrated user exclaimed, “It’s always something so simple, isn’t it? You think you’ve got it, but you don’t!” And another user concluded, “Okay, I’m not playing anymore—these puzzles are too tricky!”