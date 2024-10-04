Only a puzzle whiz can untangle the relationship mystery in this mind-twisting brain teaser

Brain teasers and puzzles have a unique way of challenging our minds, ranging from complex logical problems to mathematical conundrums. One type of puzzle that often leaves people stumped is the family relationship puzzle. While they can be tricky, there's a certain satisfaction that comes from cracking these riddles. Recently, a puzzle shared on social media has been giving netizens quite the mental workout. A riddle shared on Facebook revealed that A is D's granddaughter, confusing many with its family relationship clues.(Facebook/Abhisheksisodialearning)

The puzzle that has people scratching their heads

A brain teaser shared by a Facebook user, @Abhisheksisodialearning, has been making the rounds online, puzzling users with its intricate family relationship scenario. The puzzle begins by stating that "A is B’s sister," which clearly means A and B are siblings, with A being female. The puzzle then explains that "C is B’s mother," and by extension, C is also A’s mother since A and B share the same parent. Finally, D is introduced as C’s father, meaning D is the grandfather of both A and B through their mother, C.

The question posed is: how is A related to D? To solve this, you need to trace the family connections. Since D is the father of A’s mother, C, he is A’s maternal grandfather. The answer? A is D's granddaughter.

Take a look here at the puzzle:

A viral riddle revealed A as D's granddaughter, leaving many puzzled over family relationships shared on Facebook.(Facebook/Abhisheksisodialearning)

This isn’t the first time a family relationship puzzle has gone viral. Previously, a riddle posted by Reddit user @Toddle_Runs garnered widespread attention. The puzzle reads: “If Teresa’s daughter is my daughter’s mother, what am I to Teresa?”

Decoding the riddle

To solve this riddle, one must carefully analyse the relationships described. “Teresa’s daughter” refers to Teresa’s child. The next part, “my daughter’s mother,” refers to the person who is the mother of the speaker’s daughter.

There’s an undeniable satisfaction in solving such puzzles, as they push us to think critically and outside the box. Whether on Facebook, Reddit, or other platforms, these brain teasers continue to engage and challenge people around the world.