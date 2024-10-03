Only a sharp-eyed puzzle champion can answer which glass will get full first in this riddle

Brain teasers and puzzles can be challenging but also a good way to get your brain muscles working. Whether its maths, logical reasoning, riddles or word jumbles, some seemingly easy brain teasers can leave you scratching your head for hours. In today's brain teaser, we have brought you a puzzle that can only be solved if you focus your attention on the very fine details. (Facebook/TheMedicalCity)

In today's brain teaser, we have brought you a puzzle that can only be solved if you focus your attention on the very fine details. Okay, enough said. Let's discover how sharp your eyes are.

In the puzzle below, posted on Facebook on The Medical City Hospital, your task is to find out which glass of water will be filled first when the water from the tap flows.

Take a look at the puzzle below:

"Did you know? Brain teasers can keep your brain active and contribute to better cognitive health. Kick off your week with a fun challenge—solve our brain teaser and give your mind a boost!," reads the caption of the post. (Also read: Think you’re a puzzle pro? Spot the woman’s name in this brain teaser)

To make this challenge even more interesting, set your stopwatch to 2 minutes and see if you can solve this puzzle before the time runs out. This puzzle is sure to make you scratch your head but keep at it, focus on the picture and you should be able to solve it in no time.

To help you, here's one big hint from our end: Focus on the way the pipes are connected to the seven glasses.

Here's how people reacted to the brain teaser:

The brain teaser has left many puzzle solvers confused as the most obvious answers turned out to be wrong. "Depends how strong the water flows on the faucet," said on user.

"Tricky. It has any variations or variables that can be used to make the system go first and how fast is the initial volumetric flow of the source if the initial flow is strong enough," explained another user. (Also read: Only a maths whiz can decode the sum of shapes in this mind-bending brain teaser)