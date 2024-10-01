You are a puzzle pro if you can spot the woman’s name in this mind-boggling brain teaser

Who doesn't love a good brain teaser? These little mental challenges encourage us to think creatively, often keeping us occupied for hours—sometimes even days. If you’re someone who enjoys solving puzzles, we have just the one for you. Recently, a particularly captivating brain teaser was shared on the social media platform Threads by a user named @mrs_stephanief_2000, and it’s already making waves across the internet. A brain teaser shared on Threads went viral, challenging users to find the hidden answer within.(Threads/mrs_stephanief_2000)

A riddle wrapped in a mystery

The riddle, shared is not your average brain teaser. In fact, the answer lies hidden within the structure of the riddle itself. The challenge encourages readers to pay attention to the wording, and to focus on phrases that suggest the answer is buried within the text. The clue? A specific line in the riddle reads, "it's on the riddle I just wrote." This seemingly simple phrase implies that the name of the woman mentioned in the riddle is embedded in the very words you're reading.

At first glance, it seems like a tricky puzzle that might take some serious mental gymnastics to solve. But the more you dissect the riddle, the clearer the solution becomes — if you're paying close enough attention.

Check the post here:

Here's how the internet reacted

Since being posted, this brain teaser has garnered over 2.4k likes and 2.6k comments, with many people eager to share their theories. Some claim to have figured it out instantly, while others have been pondering it for days.

One user commented, "I’ve been staring at this for hours, and it’s driving me crazy!" Another added, "It's so simple, but my brain just refuses to see it!" A more confident user wrote, "Got it! The answer is right there, hidden in the words. You just have to look closely." Meanwhile, others were frustrated, with one saying, "I’m overthinking this so much, I feel like it's a trick!" Another user chimed in, "The moment I figured it out, I felt silly for not seeing it sooner." A final comment added a humorous touch: "This riddle is going to keep me up at night. Thanks for that!"

With thousands of people attempting to solve this riddle and sharing their reactions, it’s clear this mind-bender is captivating social media—and keeping everyone guessing. Will you be the next to crack it?