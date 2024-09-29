Only those with high IQ can unravel the relationship mystery in this mind-bending brain teaser

Brain teasers and puzzles often challenge us in various ways, from maths problems to complex logical reasoning. One type that never fails to stump people is puzzles involving relationships. Although they can be tricky, there's undeniable satisfaction in solving them. If you're a fan of such mental exercises, here's one that has left the internet scratching their heads. A brain teaser about family relationships amused and confused Reddit users with its tricky logic.(Reddit/Toddle_Runs)

This particular brain teaser, shared by Reddit user @Toddle_Runs, presents a seemingly simple scenario:

"If Teresa’s daughter is my daughter’s mother, what am I to Teresa?"

Breaking down the puzzle

To solve this riddle, we need to carefully understand the relationships involved. "Teresa’s daughter" is, of course, Teresa’s child. The next part—"my daughter’s mother"—refers to the person who is the mother of the speaker’s daughter.

If the mother of “my daughter” is Teresa’s daughter, it means that the person posing the question is actually Teresa’s daughter. In other words, the person is Teresa’s child. So, the answer to the puzzle is that the person is Teresa’s daughter.

Internet reacts: A mix of amusement and confusion

As with many brain teasers, this one sparked a lively debate online. Many people tried to figure it out, with some finding humour in their struggles.

One user shared their thoughts with a lighthearted comment, “I thought the brainiacs would like this riddle. I guess that makes me dumb, lmao!” Another admitted, “I don’t have enough caffeine for this.” The puzzle certainly left some users questioning their own thinking abilities.

Another person confessed, “Ok, I cheated and looked up the answer, lmao,” acknowledging the difficulty of the riddle. On the other hand, one user took a more analytical approach: “I believe the answer is C. If anyone’s daughter is their daughter’s mother, they are their daughter. Get it?”

Not everyone found it easy. One comment read, “This is very tough,” while another user added, “It’s difficult to answer, lol.”