Only those with sharp vision can spot every hidden cat in this tricky Ghibli-inspired artwork

The internet is buzzing with excitement over AI-generated artwork inspired by the beloved Studio Ghibli animation style. From enchanting landscapes to nostalgic characters, social media platforms are flooded with dreamy, hand-drawn scenes reminiscent of the iconic Japanese studio’s masterpieces. What began as a niche trend has now grown into a global creative movement, with artists and AI enthusiasts reimagining everything from famous movie moments to historical events in this signature aesthetic. Can you spot all the cats in this Ghibli-inspired artwork?

(Also read: Be internet's optical illusion master: Can you spot the hidden bee in this mind-bending image?)

A Ghibli-style optical illusion for you

Amidst this wave of AI-generated creativity, we bring you a mesmerising Ghibli-style optical illusion—one that will challenge your observation skills. This illustration presents a whimsical village nestled into a hillside shaped like a sleeping cat’s face. The lush green hill forms the cat’s head, complete with whiskers and a nose subtly integrated into the landscape.

But there’s more to this enchanting scene than meets the eye. Scattered throughout the village are numerous small cats, each blending seamlessly into their surroundings. Some lounge by the houses, others sit near a small pond in the centre, and a few are perched along the winding paths. A particularly striking detail is a large grey cat resting in the foreground near a quaint home, while a mysterious creature—resembling either a cat or an owl—peers out from a doorway.

Take a look here at the image:

Can you spot all the hidden cats in this image?

How many cats can you spot?

The challenge is set: can you count all the cats hidden in this charming artwork? The optical illusion cleverly integrates feline figures into the scenery, making them tricky to find at first glance. With many already debating their findings, it’s your turn to take a closer look.

(Also read: You've next-level eyesight if you can read the secret message hidden in this tricky image)

How many cats do you see in the image? Let us know your count!