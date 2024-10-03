OnlyFans model found dead in Miami harbour after attending mystery rapper's boat party

The body of a 31-year-old OnlyFans model was found floating in a harbor near Miami after she attended a part on a yacht hosted by a rapper who has not been identified, reports said. Brazilian model Adriana Vieira's body was found floating in water in Miami last week.(Instagram/@adrianavieiraof)

Brazilian model Adriana Vieira's body was found last week. According to reports, she was last seen swimming in the water while she attended the party on a yacht. So far, the rapper who hosted the party has not been identified by the police and is not accused of any involvement in the death.

The Miami Police Department has not clarified how and why the model ended up in the water. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem investigation.

Shared haunting final photo

Vieira came to Florida from Brazil and gained popularity for posting adult content on OnlyFans. While she moved to US with her husband, he returned to soon after, leaving their 6-year-old son with her.

"I want my daughter’s death to be investigated and need help me bring her body back,” the model’s mother, Antonia de Lourdes Vieira told local Brazilian media.

In a haunting final post, the Brazilian model had shared a photo on a yacht which shows two bikini-clad women with a bottle of champagne. The photo was posted hours before she was found dead, floating in the sea water.

Body found by rescue workers

The model, who was known to social media followers as LadyRichForever, was found by rescue workers after some reports claimed she had jumped into the water during the party. She was rushed to a hospital but declared dead.

“The incident has been classified as an unclassified death while the investigation is conducted and pending the medical examiner’s report,” a Miami Police Department spokesperson told the Miami New Times.

Vierira's death is the latest in a series of untimely deaths of adult film stars over the last year.