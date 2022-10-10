Home / Trending / Optical illusion: Which ring appears to rotate faster - left or right?

Optical illusion: Which ring appears to rotate faster - left or right?

Published on Oct 10, 2022 01:08 PM IST

The baffling optical illusion involves two rings rotating in counterclockwise direction and one of them appears to rotate faster.

The image, taken from the optical illusion shared online, shows two rings rotating in the anti-clockwise direction.&nbsp;(Twitter/@Akiyoshi Kitaoka)
ByArfa Javaid

Every now and then, we come across a new optical illusion that leaves us staring at them for quite some time until we start questioning reality. And this optical illusion shared online is a case in point. It is about two rings rotating in the anti-clockwise direction, but one of them appears to rotate faster.

Akiyoshi Kitaoka created the baffling optical illusion and shared it on his Twitter handle. Kitaoka is an experimental psychologist who studies and creates visual illusions, and teaches Psychology at Japan's Ritsumeikan University. "The right ring appears to rotate faster than the left one, though the velocity is the same," he wrote while sharing the optical illusion.

Take a look at the optical illusion here:

Which ring appears to rotate faster for you? You may say the right one. But in actuality, both the rings rotate counterclockwise at the same velocity. Wondering how? Well, the above illusion is related to phi phenomena, and the changes of contrast during the movement make the right ring appear to rotate faster.

The optical illusion was shared on October 8 and has since amassed more than 200 likes and over 70 retweets. "I think the change of colours feels like rotation so speed increases from our perspective," commented an individual. "I think the right ring resembles a much faster rotation visible through "gaps" in the actual one?" wrote another.

Earlier, an illusionary image has boggled netizens as they cannot decide whether it's a man heading into the woods or a dog running towards the camera.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

optical illusion its viral
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
