Optical illusion: Which ring appears to rotate faster - left or right?

Every now and then, we come across a new optical illusion that leaves us staring at them for quite some time until we start questioning reality. And this optical illusion shared online is a case in point. It is about two rings rotating in the anti-clockwise direction, but one of them appears to rotate faster.

Akiyoshi Kitaoka created the baffling optical illusion and shared it on his Twitter handle. Kitaoka is an experimental psychologist who studies and creates visual illusions, and teaches Psychology at Japan's Ritsumeikan University. "The right ring appears to rotate faster than the left one, though the velocity is the same," he wrote while sharing the optical illusion.

Take a look at the optical illusion here:

The right ring appears to rotate faster than the left one, though the velocity is the same. pic.twitter.com/YnJ9Uh6Hvq — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) October 8, 2022

Which ring appears to rotate faster for you? You may say the right one. But in actuality, both the rings rotate counterclockwise at the same velocity. Wondering how? Well, the above illusion is related to phi phenomena, and the changes of contrast during the movement make the right ring appear to rotate faster.

The optical illusion was shared on October 8 and has since amassed more than 200 likes and over 70 retweets. "I think the change of colours feels like rotation so speed increases from our perspective," commented an individual. "I think the right ring resembles a much faster rotation visible through "gaps" in the actual one?" wrote another.

Earlier, an illusionary image has boggled netizens as they cannot decide whether it's a man heading into the woods or a dog running towards the camera.

