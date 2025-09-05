Optical illusion: You’ve got eagle eyes if you can spot the hidden Minion in this image

Optical illusions have long fascinated people across generations. These puzzles do not discriminate by age or gender, drawing in anyone who enjoys a test of perception. They challenge the brain, spark curiosity and often leave viewers surprised once the hidden detail is revealed. An optical illusion shared on Reddit went viral as users tried to locate a sneaky Minion hidden among dozens of yellow cherry tomatoes.(Reddit/stacity)

A tricky challenge shared online

If you are a fan of optical illusions, there is a fresh challenge making the rounds on Reddit. The puzzle has caught the attention of viewers who enjoy searching for well-concealed details within everyday images.

In this particular image, the top text reads, “can you find [Minion]?” alongside a cartoon depiction of the famous character from the Despicable Me franchise. Below that, the puzzle presents a heap of bright yellow cherry tomatoes. Somewhere within this pile, a Minion is cleverly hidden, waiting to be discovered by sharp-eyed participants.

The task is simple yet frustratingly difficult for many: locate the Minion hidden among the tomatoes.

Check out the image here:

Why do optical illusions grab attention?

Optical illusions captivate because they trick the brain into seeing things differently from reality. They stimulate problem-solving skills and provide light-hearted entertainment while also offering a small sense of victory when the hidden object is finally spotted. In today’s digital world, where attention spans are short, these puzzles spread quickly on social platforms because they are interactive, visually engaging and encourage users to share their discoveries.

Have you found the minion?

The Reddit puzzle has drawn lively reactions from users, many of whom confessed to spending several minutes searching the tomatoes before spotting the tiny yellow Minion. While some admitted the challenge was tougher than expected, others proudly claimed they found it almost at once.

Now it is your turn. Can you spot the hidden Minion in the sea of yellow tomatoes, or are you still peering at the image, determined to crack the puzzle?