Orient Express takes centre stage at Paris Art Deco centenary exhibition

The legendary Orient Express has made a special stop in Paris — not at a station, but at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs (MAD). As part of a major new exhibition celebrating 100 years of Art Deco, three full-scale mock-ups of the train’s upcoming 2027 version are now on display at the French museum. Full-scale models of Orient Express carriages are on display at MAD Paris. (Facebook/madparis)

Visitors can step into life-size recreations of a cabin, a bar car and a dining car — each meticulously crafted to capture the spirit of luxury travel and timeless design.

According to a Travel News report, the new carriage designs draw inspiration from the original furnishings of the Nostalgie Istanbul Orient Express, which ran during the 1920s and 1930s.

To fit the massive models, the museum had to open its rear doors to the Tuileries Garden in mid-October, reported Le Monde. The carriages arrived in containers from workshops across France and were assembled inside MAD’s vast nave, where they now serve as the exhibition’s grand finale.

Art Deco exhibit in Paris

The Orient Express display forms the concluding chapter of the exhibition 1925–2025: One Hundred Years of Art Deco, which runs until April 26, 2026.

Through more than 1,000 objects — including furniture, jewellery, fashion, and design — the show traces the story of the Art Deco movement, from its glittering origins in 1920s Paris to its global influence today.

“The 1925 exhibition was a major event that had a huge impact,” said Lisa Jousset-Avi, MAD’s assistant curator of modern and contemporary collections, to The Architect’s Newspaper. “It showcased the work of designers, interior decorators, and manufacturers, mainly from France, and was a huge popular success.” The original exhibition drew some 16 million visitors and cemented Paris’s reputation as the world capital of taste.

Reviving a symbol of 1920s luxury

The Orient Express display bridges past and present, pairing a restored 1929 Étoile du Nord train cabin with modern mock-ups of the train’s new incarnation. The redesign has been overseen by architect and Artistic Director Maxime d’Angeac, whose vision brings together 30 master artisans — from upholsterers and glassmakers to cabinetmakers and embroiderers.

“In the collective imagination, art deco is embodied through symbols,” said Jousset-Avi. “We wanted to evoke art deco through one of these symbols of 1920’s modernity—cross-border transport—which embodies luxury and has fueled the imagination ever since.”

Return of the Orient Express

Discontinued in the 1970s, the Orient Express is set to return to service in 2027 following its acquisition by Accor and LVMH. The project aims to recapture the opulence that once defined Europe’s most glamorous train journey.

Originally introduced in the late 19th century, the Orient Express became synonymous with sophistication, fine craftsmanship and the allure of adventure. Its revival, showcased within MAD’s centenary exhibition, underscores how the Art Deco spirit continues to inspire new generations of designers and travellers alike.