Outrage after Indian influencer shows dog meat being sold in China: 'So disgusted to see this'

Indian influencer Garima Bakshi was travelling in China when she spotted dog meat being sold on the streets. She recorded her experience with the local resident and the meat seller and shared it on social media. Since she posted the video, it went viral and garnered numerous reactions. The influencer who showed the dog meat in China.

While sharing the video, in the caption of the post Bakshi wrote, "Dog meat is a common food in Southern part of China in many cultures.You can find same thing in many other countries like Thailand, Vietnam, India etc."

The video shows Bakshi inquiring about the dog meat from her Chinese friend. After learning about it, Bakshi shows a man cooking the meat and a dog locked in the cage. Garima then speaks with Vicky once again to get additional information concerning the consumption of dog meat. She claims that only about 20% to 30% of the local population consumes dog meat. "It is changing now, people are stopping, and many people are not eating". (Also Read: Indian influencer faces backlash for mocking Chinese locals in viral video, people ask her to 'get educated')

Watch the video here:

This video was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than 5,000 likes. Numerous people also took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "What difference does it make whether it is dog meat or goat meat or cow meat or pig meat, murder is murder and corpse means only corpse, one should not bother too much about it."

Another Instagram user, Sonali, commented, "So disgusted so see people accepting barbaric practices and saying "That's the beauty of travel". Before anyone attacks me saying it's the local culture, A) they are not living in the Amazon to kill an innocent animal for survival. B) There is absolutely no excuse for torturing animals in 2024. And eating a dog is nothing different from eating a chicken, goat, cow or fish."

"I'm offended. Why eat a dog?" added someone else.