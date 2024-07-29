Indian influencer faces backlash for mocking Chinese locals in viral video, people ask her to 'get educated'

An Indian influencer who was travelling in China is facing backlash on social media for her behaviour in the foreign country. The influencer, Jaspreet Kaur, shared a video showcasing herself on the streets of China. However, in the clip, she can be seen poking fun at people in the name of comedy and disturbing their daily routines. Snapshot of Jaspreet Kaur, an influencer, who was seen mocking people in China. (Instagram/@jaspreetkaurdyora)

The video opens to show Kaur saying, “Jaise aap log corona de sakte ho world ko, toh kya mein aapko trauma de sakti hu? (Just like how you gave the world corona, can I give you trauma in exchange?”)

She further can be seen going to a local food shop and mockingly asking the store person about which animal meat they are selling. (Also Read: Internet shocked by Indian YouTuber’s behaviour in China: Bike snatching, forced seat swap)

Later, she walks up to a man and inquires about a bridge that was built on a road. She tells the man that since it is Chinese, she doubts the quality of the bridge.

Towards the end, Kaur stops two people in the marketplace and passes comments on their clothing. She asks them if they are from Sarojini Nagar as they could be seen wearing “Gucci copy”. For the unversed, Sarojini Nagar is a popular marketplace in Delhi.

Watch the full video of Kaur here:

This video was shared in March, though it has gone viral now. Since being posted, it has gained more than 11.2 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post and schooled Kaur for her behaviour in a foreign country.

Here’s how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Unfollowed. Learn some public etiquette first, and stop defaming our country."

Another Instagram user, Neeraj Negi, said, "This makes me sad to see this type of content. There is a thin line between being funny and disrespectful. This might get you lots of engagement for sure, but it won't last long as a person. They are the sweetest people. Sorry from India."

"This is so dumb. Get educated," commented user Goodwin Lyall.

A fourth shared, "Why do some people want to act like this and bring shame to others? I don't understand."

Someone else posted, "This is really disrespectful and not funny at all."