OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal gets startup pitches while waiting to use plane toilet: 'Mujhe badi tez aayi’

OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal became a household name after his appearance on the reality TV show Shark Tank India, where investors evaluate startups pitching for funding. The celebrity entrepreneur shared that he doesn’t just hear business ideas on the show—sometimes, they come to him in the most unexpected places. In a recent interview, he revealed that he once found himself listening to startup pitches while waiting in line to use the restroom on a plane. OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal appears as a judge on the reality TV show Shark Tank India. (File Photo)

“You know startup fever is real when you get pitched regardless of the situation! But honestly, I love the passion and trust young entrepreneurs place in me. If you’re obsessed with your idea, pitch anywhere, anytime,” he wrote.

In the video, he shares that once, when he was travelling aboard and waiting outside the plane’s toilet, he was approached by someone who wanted to present a pitch. Once he was done talking, Agarwal thought he would use the toilet but was stopped by another person. Humorously, the entrepreneur shared that he had to ask the person to wait for a while by saying, “Mujhe badi tez aayi.”

Take a look at the video here:

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “That's because you are a very humble guy.” Another added, “You are an amazing entrepreneur.” A third commented, “Humblest person I found till date.” A fourth said, “You have a very genius personality, sir.”

Ritesh Agarwal made it to the Top 10 youngest Indian billionaires in the Hurun Rich List of India 2024. The founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, a hospitality chain, ranked sixth with a net worth of ₹1,900 crore at the age of 30.