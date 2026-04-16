Pakistan receives $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, internet reacts: ‘Celebrating loans?!’

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that Saudi Arabia has extended financial support to Pakistan amid the Iran war. In a tweet, the country’s central bank confirmed that it received $2 billion from the Middle Eastern country. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif walking upon his arrival at the airport in Doha. (AFP)

“State Bank of Pakistan has received funds of US$2 billion from the Ministry of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the value date of 15April2026,” reads a tweet shared on the official X profile of SBP.

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Social media reacts: The post has prompted varied responses, with many sharing jokes and memes to react to SBP’s tweet. One individual asked, “Celebrating loans?!” Another expressed, “How long will this go on? Shame.”

A third commented, “This is not a thing to announce proudly.” A fourth wrote, “Imagine clapping every time someone else pays your bills. The economy has downgraded, people are struggling… and still the same celebrations on borrowed money.”

Pakistan-based ARY News, citing sources within Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance, reported that the deposited amount is intended to strengthen the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

This development came amid the meeting between the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Jeddah. Reportedly, their talk focused on regional diplomacy. It also included efforts involving negotiations between the United States and Iran.

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“Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will undertake official visits to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye from 15-18 April 2026,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said earlier in a statement.