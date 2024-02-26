Pankaj Udhas dies at 72, heartbroken fans pay tributes on X

Renowned singer Pankaj Udhas died at the age of 73 on February 26. His family confirmed that his death was due to prolonged illness. Since the news broke about the death of the ghazal and playback singer, people have been taking to social media platforms, especially X, to pay tributes. Ghazal maestro and Padma Shri recipient Pankaj Udhas died at the age of 72 due to a prolonged illness on February 26. (ANI)

Pankaj Udhas' daughter Nayaab took to Instagram to share the news of his demise. “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. Udhas family,” she wrote.

While some are sharing how he will be missed, others are posting pictures of the singer. Many are also posting their favourite song of the singer.

Here are some tweets of heartbroken fans paying their tributes to the singer.

“Saddened by the loss of a musical legend, Pankaj Udhas. His soulful melodies touched hearts. Rest in peace,” wrote an X user. “Deeply saddened by the news of Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas' demise. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, & all those who cherished his soulful contributions to the world of ghazals. His legacy will forever be remembered,” posted another. Many simply wrote “RIP musical legend” to show their reaction.

According to a family source, he passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital at around 11 am. His last rites will be performed on February 27. He is survived by his wife, daughters, and two brothers.