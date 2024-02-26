Pankaj Udhas death reactions: PM Modi, Sonu Nigam, Madhuri Dixit pay tribute to noted ghazal singer

Popular ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas breathed his last at 72. He died at around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital after a prolonged illness. In the wake of the news, many noted figures and celebrities took to their social media to remember the singer and offered their condolences to his family. (Also read: Pankaj Udhas death: Legendary ghazal and playback singer best known for ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’ breathes his last at 72) Pankaj Udhas was best known for his Ghazals.(HT Photo)

Narendra Modi's statement

PM Narendra Modi offered his condolences via his X account. He wrote: “We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

What Sonu Nigam said

Meanwhile, singer Sonu Nigam took to his Instagram account to mourn the loss of the singer. He shared a picture of Pankaj Udhas and wrote in the caption, “One of the most important part of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti.”

Madhuri Dixit pays homage

Actor Madhuri Dixit wrote on her X account, "Deeply saddened by the loss of a music legend, Pankaj Udhas Ji. His gazals touched the souls of people worldwide. His legacy will forever linger in our hearts! Om Shanti." Pankaj Udhas had sung the solo version of the song Jiye To Jiye Kaise from her 1991 film Saajan.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote on his X account, “Saddening!!! Rest in peace Pankaj udhas ji ! Had the privilege of listening to you and getting mesmerised by the sweet texture of your voice and Sur ! ॐ शान्ति (folded hands emoji) उत्तम कलाकार उत्तम इंसान (Excellent performer, excellent person)!”

Sushmita Sen via her Instagram Stories.

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram Stories and offered her tribute to the singer. “Rest in peace Sir @pankajudhas (folded hands emoji) Beautiful soul!!!” she wrote in the caption.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting of India Anurag Thakur remembered the celebrated singer and said, “Deeply saddened the news of passing of Pankaj Udhas ji. His career, spanning more than 4 decades, enriched our music industry and gifted us with some of the most memorable and melodious renditions of gazals. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music world. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik wrote on his X account: “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of renowned Ghazal singer #PankajUdhas. His soothing voice and emotive renditions touched the hearts of millions. Legacy of the legendary singer will continue to resonate with fans and music enthusiasts for time to come. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and friends.”

