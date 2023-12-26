‘Papa always misses you’: Shikhar Dhawan pens emotional note on son Zoravar’s birthday

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note as his son Zoravar turned a year older. In his post, Dhawan expressed love and longing after a year of separation from his son. He also advised him to be ‘humble, compassionate, patient, and strong’. Shikhar Dhawan and his son Zoravar during a video call. (Instagram/@shikhardofficial)

“It’s been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I’ve been blocked from everywhere so posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday,” wrote Shikhar Dhawan while sharing a screenshot of the video call with his son Zoravar. The picture shows Zoravar standing with his hands inside the pockets of his hoodie, while Shikhar Dhawan is seen smiling.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In the next few lines, he expresses how much he misses and loves his son. He also shared a valuable piece of advice for his son to follow. “Even if I can’t connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you’re doing great and growing up nicely. Papa always misses you and loves you. He’s always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong.”

“Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I’m doing and what’s new in my life. Love you loads Zora. Papa,” Dhawan concluded his post.

Take a look at the picture here:

The post, since being shared a few minutes ago, has accumulated over two lakh likes and still counting. Many have also taken to the comments section to share their thoughts. While many posted that they were left teary-eyed after reading the note, others extended wishes for Zoravar on his birthday.

Check out how Instagram users reacted to Shikhar Dhawan’s post:

An individual wrote, “Very emotional message. God bless you guys. Lots of love, Zora, and wish you a very Happy birthday.”

“This broke my heart. But I hope and pray to God that you get to see your son and unite with him,” expressed another.

A third added, “Literally broke my heart reading these lines.”

“Happy Birthday Zora! Stay strong, Dhawan Paaji!” commented a fourth.

A fifth shared, “The father’s love is strongest in this world.”

Shikhar Dhawan and his wife, Aesha Mukerji, got divorced on October 4 on the grounds of mental cruelty. While the court determined that Mukerji had caused mental distress to Dhawan as she forced him to live separately from their son Zoravar for an extended period, it refrained from issuing permanent custody of their son. Instead, it granted Dhawan the right to visit his son Zoravar for specific durations and allowed them to have video calls to maintain their connection.



Also Read| Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce from wife on grounds of mental cruelty