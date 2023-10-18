Shikhar Dhawan’s Instagram post for his son after divorce leaves people emotional

Shikhar Dhawan was granted divorce by a Delhi court on October 4 from his estranged wife, Aesha Mukerji, on the grounds of mental cruelty. While the court determined that Mukerji had caused mental distress to Dhawan as she forced him to live separately from their son Zoravar for an extended period, it refrained from issuing permanent custody of their son. Instead, it granted Dhawan the right to visit his son Zoravar for specific durations and allowed them to have video calls to maintain their connection. Now, Dhawan has shared an emotional post for his son, and it has tugged at the heartstrings of many. Shikhar Dhawan and his son Zoravar. (Instagram/@shikhardofficial)

“‘Ek ajeeb si betaabi hai tere bin, reh bhi lete hain aur raha bhi nahi jaata.’ - Gulzaar Sahab,” wrote Shikhar Dhawan on Instagram. Alongside, he shared a screengrab of the video call with his son Zoravar. In the screenshot, Zoravar can be seen standing with his hands inside the pockets of his hoodie, while Shikhar Dhawan is all smiles.

Take a look at the Instagram post shared by Dhawan here:

The post was shared a few hours ago. It has since accumulated over 2.4 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even liked the video and flocked to the comments section to leave their thoughts, including Harbhajan Singh, who reacted to the post with a heart emoticon.

Here’s how people reacted to this emotional post by Shikhar Dhawan:

“Respect. I am a fan of your attitude towards life and all that you do and say about others,” posted TV personality Shefali Bagga.

An individual wrote, “Hope we see you both together soon!” with crying emoticons.

“More power to you man,” commented another.

A third shared, “Emotional moment.”

“Love is the strongest bond on the Earth,” joined a fourth.

A fifth expressed, “You are a very strong person, sir. I hope you’re always happy and healthy.”

