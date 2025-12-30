Paralysed Chinese man develops smart farming system using just one finger and one toe

A Chinese man living with severe paralysis has inspired many after developing a smart farm control system and founding a start up using only one movable finger and one toe. A paralysed Chinese man inspired many after developing a smart agriculture system.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Li Xia, 36, from Chongqing in south western China, lives with muscular dystrophy and relies on a ventilator to breathe. Despite his condition, he has transformed his passion for technology into a working business, drawing widespread admiration across the country.

A childhood shaped by illness and curiosity

According to a report by South China Morning Post, Li was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at the age of five. The progressive condition forced him to leave school in the fifth grade, but his desire to learn never faded.

Studying became his anchor. He developed a deep interest in physics and computer science and, at the age of 25, began teaching himself programming through online forums.

“My first exposure to computers came from a textbook my younger sister brought home. Every single concept in that book intrigued me,” said Li.

“I read it over and over again. I would eagerly look forward to the start of each school year just to see what new computer book she would bring home,” he added.

Health setbacks and a life changing idea

As Li grew older, his condition worsened. He first lost the ability to walk, then the ability to care for himself. Eventually, even eating and breathing became difficult. In recent years, he has been able to move only one finger and one toe.

As reported by SCMP, Li fell into a coma in 2020. Doctors performed a tracheotomy and warned his family that his chances of survival were slim.

In early 2021, while recovering, Li discovered the concept of soilless cultivation. The idea sparked a bold plan to combine Internet of Things technology with modern agriculture.

Building a smart farm against all odds

Using a virtual keyboard operated by one finger and one toe, Li developed a complete smart control system for an entire farm while connected to a ventilator.

After his parents divorced in 2017, his mother Wu Dimei became his sole caregiver. Under Li’s guidance, she carried out all physical tasks related to the farm.

Wu, who once knew nothing about circuits, learned to solder control boards, set up network wiring, connect circuits and maintain farming equipment. Under her son’s instructions, she even assembled a remote controlled driverless vehicle to collect deliveries.

“My mum is now capable of doing everything,” said Li.

“Even though she does not understand the theory, she knows exactly how to connect the wires and install everything.”

Today, the farm is running smoothly and has begun turning a profit. Li now plans to experiment with new cultivation technologies and grow crops such as cherry tomatoes to expand the farm’s offerings.