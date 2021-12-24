Parrot provides ‘tech support’ to human, just not in the way you would expect

The Internet is filled with videos that show how pets often stay eager to help their humans in any way they can. This video of a parrot also shows the bird doing just that but not in the way you would expect. The video showcases how the bird is providing ‘tech support’ to its human by picking up the keys from their computer keyboard.

The video is less than a minute long. However, there is a chance that you will end up watching this hilarious video over and over again.

The clip opens to show a parrot standing on top of a keyboard kept on a table. Initially, the bird looks intently at one of the keys and then uses its beak to pick it up. A person then takes it away from the bird to ensure that it doesn’t end up swallowing the object. The undeterred bird, however, goes on picking one key after another that the human keeps on taking away. This goes on for the rest of the video until the bird flies away.

Take a look at the video:

