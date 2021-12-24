Home / Trending / Parrot provides ‘tech support’ to human, just not in the way you would expect
trending

Parrot provides ‘tech support’ to human, just not in the way you would expect

This video shows how a pet parrot picks up one key after the other from its human's computer keyboard.
The pet parrot after hopping onto its human's computer keyboard.&nbsp;(Jukin Media)
The pet parrot after hopping onto its human's computer keyboard. (Jukin Media)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with videos that show how pets often stay eager to help their humans in any way they can. This video of a parrot also shows the bird doing just that but not in the way you would expect. The video showcases how the bird is providing ‘tech support’ to its human by picking up the keys from their computer keyboard.

The video is less than a minute long. However, there is a chance that you will end up watching this hilarious video over and over again.

The clip opens to show a parrot standing on top of a keyboard kept on a table. Initially, the bird looks intently at one of the keys and then uses its beak to pick it up. A person then takes it away from the bird to ensure that it doesn’t end up swallowing the object. The undeterred bird, however, goes on picking one key after another that the human keeps on taking away. This goes on for the rest of the video until the bird flies away.

Take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parrot cute video
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out