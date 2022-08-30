Parrots take turns on skateboards, viral video amazes netizens. Watch

Pet parents often post wonderful photos and videos featuring their pets on social media, and such videos make for a delightful watch. Just like this video shared online that has food for thought for every other pet parent. The viral Instagram video shows a woman training her pet parrots, who take turns on a skate ramp.

The video was posted by an Instagram account that uses the username @littlewolfiebird and is dedicated to the two little parrots named Wolfie and Sharky. The video opens with a text insert that adds context to the clip. It reads, "Brother taking turns on their skate ramp." The user posted the video with the caption, "Our pets can do so much with just a bit of positive motivation. We use a mix of organic seeds as a treat (millet, chia, oats, canary, quinoa) together with a good dose of smiles, praises, and attention. "

The interesting video shows two parrots, Wolfie and Sharky, taking turns on little skateboards. The user has more than one lakh followers on Instagram, and she frequently posts pictures and videos of her parrots showcasing wonderful skills.

Watch the video here:

This video has been posted three days ago and it soon garnered more than one lakh views and several comments from users lauding the brilliant performance by the birds.

One of the Instagram users commented, "You are a brilliant trainer and such fun to watch!!!" "Brave birds! I got the skateboard for my bird but he is too terrified of it. So, now I use it to file my nails," posted another. A third user expressed, "The skill is good. One rides a goofy foot and the other rides a natural(right foot forward)."