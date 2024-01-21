close_game
Passenger in China buys two first-class tickets, demands seat for three. Here’s why

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 21, 2024 11:47 AM IST

A passenger in China who insisted on a seat upgrade during a flight resulted in a three-hour delay, forcing other passengers to reschedule their flights.

A passenger in China demanded three first-class seats despite booking two aboard a flight from Beijing to Chengdu. This caused a delay of three hours and forced 300 passengers to rebook their flights.

China: The passenger, who demanded a seat in first-class for his child, was escorted off the plane by the police. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

According to the South China Morning Post, the man started arguing with the cabin crew and passengers at 11 am after his two-year-old son started crying. The child had originally been sitting in economy class, but the man demanded the crew upgrade his child’s seat to first-class. The incident took place on December 30.

After being refused an upgrade by the cabin crew, the passenger was adamant that he should be provided with an upgrade. He said that since he had bought two first-class tickets, he should be granted one for free for his child.

When a male passenger intervened and tried explaining the airline policy, the man became angry. One of the security personnel tried to intervene but was unable to subdue him.

The passenger was escorted off the plane by the police at 2 pm.

Earlier, a couple from New Zealand got into a dispute with Qantas Airways after they had to sit in someone else’s urine during their 10-hour flight from Bangkok to Sydney. Initially, the airline refused to give the couple a full refund, but later, they apologised and refunded the total amount.

