Passenger refuses to swap seats with woman, gets passive-aggressive revenge mid-flight: ‘Don't be difficult’

A Reddit post by a traveller detailing their unpleasant experience on a five-hour flight has sparked widespread discussion about seat etiquette and passenger entitlement. The woman started elbowing into the passenger's armrest.

The passenger, who had booked a window seat months in advance, recounted how a woman boarding the flight with her teenage son asked if they would switch seats so he could enjoy the view. “I politely said sorry I’d prefer to keep my seat,” the post reads.

However, the woman did not take the refusal well. “She immediately says, wow that’s just a seat, don’t be difficult,” the Reddit user recalled. “I smiled and said, Exactly. It’s my seat.”

What followed was an uncomfortable journey, as the woman, who ended up sitting next to the original poster, “let out this huge sigh, sat down next to me, and spent the entire flight elbowing into my armrest and dramatically texting with her brightness at full blast.”

The Reddit user said he sympathised with the desire to sit together but questioned how being prepared and booking a preferred seat in advance could be perceived as rudeness. “I get wanting to sit together, but how is me planning ahead suddenly me being rude?” the user asked.

Take a look at the post:

The post quickly gained traction, with many users defending the original poster and criticising the woman’s behaviour. One comment summed up the broader sentiment: “Fully on your side but regarding the armrest it is pretty simple: aisle seat gets add. legroom and one armrest, middle seat gets two armrests, window seat gets one armrest and window.”

Another user added, ""dramatically texting with her brightness on full" tells me that OP is not the most reliable narrator of this tale"

One user wrote, “The rule is simple: Only switch if their seat is as good or better than your seat. Which is almost never the case.”

