Passengers stuck upside-down for 25 minutes on amusement ride in Hyderabad's Numaish

A joyride in Hyderabad’s Numaish exhibition turned into a nightmare for some passengers after a malfunction left them stuck upside down for almost half an hour. On January 16, a few passengers were stuck upside-down after the ride halted unexpectedly due to battery issues, reported The Siasat Daily. Joyride passengers were stuck upside down after a malfunction in Hyderabad's Numaish exhibition. (Facebook/@NumaishHyd)

The amusement ride malfunction was attributed to battery issues.

Speaking to Siasat Daily, an official from the exhibition society explained: “The amusement ride got stuck upside down during a trial run due to battery issues. Technicians on-site quickly replaced the battery, restoring the ride’s functionality.”

Footage of the ride stuck upside down has garnered thousands of views on social media.

Watch the video below:

The malfunction has raised concerns about the safety of amusement rides and whether they are checked regularly or not. On social media, many called the incident their “worst nightmare.”

Safety concerns over malfunction

“Does any authority conduct inspections and issue clearances each season or year? Do we have a department responsible for this in the interest of public safety?” asked one X user named Nagaraju.

“Authorities, owners and others involved in approving the working condition of this ride and have validated its conditions should also be given a ride randomly so as to have confidence that the work is done properly,” another suggested.

“I avoid going for such rides in India. Safety standards are very low,” a user said.

“Very dangerous. Putting someone upside down for 25mins could cause serious medical conditions. What are the authorities doing. I am sure there were no checks from their side,” X user Vijay said.

Surender Reddy, secretary of the Numaish Exhibition Society, told Deccan Herald that a battery issue led to the ride stopping unexpectedly. However, he dismissed reports that passengers were stuck upside down for 25 minutes. Reddy said that the issue was resolved in less than five minutes and the ride resumed without further glitches.