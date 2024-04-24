Pat Cummins delivers Pushpa dialogue in Telugu ahead of SRH vs RCB IPL match. Video

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play against each other tomorrow at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Ahead of the match, SRH captain Pat Cummins shared a of himself delivering popular Telugu cinema dialogues. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins's Telugu dialogues delivery impressed many on the Internet. (PTI)

Star Sports Telugu shared his video with the caption, “He’s looking like a captain in every aspect, #OrangeORangeu. That’s absolutely right; these mass dialogues are lit. Pat Cummins, you are just awesome!”

The clip opens to show Cummins delivering some popular dialogues from Telugu action-thrillers. The first dialogue is from Pokiri. When translated to English, means, “Once I commit, I don’t listen to anyone else.”

He then delivers two dialogues from another action-thriller Telugu film Pushpa. The first dialogue translates to, “What do you think of Cummins? Class? No, he is mass!” while the second one means, “SRH is not a flower, but fire.” He also performs Allu Arjun’s famous Pushpa hand gesture.

The video, since being shared a few hours ago on X, has accumulated over one lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“Superstar Mahesh Babu dialogue,” referencing one of the dialogues that Cummins said.

Another added, “Haha, Good one and PKgesture at last. Mutuals ki pandaga. Lol.”

“Monster energy at the end,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “That last one.”

“Cutest,” joined in a fifth.

Pat Cummins-led SRH is currently on number three on the points table, while Faf Du Plessis-led RCB is on number ten. SRH has played a total of seven matches and has lost only two of them. They have a positive net run rate of 0.914. On the other hand, RCB played a total of eight matches and won just one. They have a negative net run rate of 1.046. It would be interesting to witness who wins tomorrow’s match and how it affects ranking on the points table.