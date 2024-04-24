 Pat Cummins delivers Pushpa dialogue in Telugu ahead of SRH vs RCB IPL match. Video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Pat Cummins delivers Pushpa dialogue in Telugu ahead of SRH vs RCB IPL match. Video

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 24, 2024 04:52 PM IST

Ahead of tomorrow’s SRH vs. RCB IPL match, Pat Cummins delivered a few dialogues from popular Telugu films Pokiri and Pushpa.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play against each other tomorrow at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Ahead of the match, SRH captain Pat Cummins shared a of himself delivering popular Telugu cinema dialogues.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins's Telugu dialogues delivery impressed many on the Internet. (PTI)
Read| IPL 2024: If teams had election symbols

Star Sports Telugu shared his video with the caption, “He’s looking like a captain in every aspect, #OrangeORangeu. That’s absolutely right; these mass dialogues are lit. Pat Cummins, you are just awesome!”

The clip opens to show Cummins delivering some popular dialogues from Telugu action-thrillers. The first dialogue is from Pokiri. When translated to English, means, “Once I commit, I don’t listen to anyone else.”

He then delivers two dialogues from another action-thriller Telugu film Pushpa. The first dialogue translates to, “What do you think of Cummins? Class? No, he is mass!” while the second one means, “SRH is not a flower, but fire.” He also performs Allu Arjun’s famous Pushpa hand gesture.

Watch the video here:

The video, since being shared a few hours ago on X, has accumulated over one lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“Superstar Mahesh Babu dialogue,” referencing one of the dialogues that Cummins said.

Another added, “Haha, Good one and PKgesture at last. Mutuals ki pandaga. Lol.”

“Monster energy at the end,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “That last one.”

“Cutest,” joined in a fifth.

Also Read| Akash Ambani catches fan's phone during IPL match, tosses it back after clicking selfie. Watch

Pat Cummins-led SRH is currently on number three on the points table, while Faf Du Plessis-led RCB is on number ten. SRH has played a total of seven matches and has lost only two of them. They have a positive net run rate of 0.914. On the other hand, RCB played a total of eight matches and won just one. They have a negative net run rate of 1.046. It would be interesting to witness who wins tomorrow’s match and how it affects ranking on the points table.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Pat Cummins delivers Pushpa dialogue in Telugu ahead of SRH vs RCB IPL match. Video
© 2024 HindustanTimes
