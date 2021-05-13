Patient doggo waits eagerly for human to throw ball. Clip is a giggle-fest

There’s no doubt that some doggos are simply a powerhouse of energy and can go on and on with that game of fetch. But have you ever wondered what they do when their human gets tired and decides to call it a day? If yes, then let this Reddit video answer your question and make you laugh out loud at the same time.

Shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, the clip features a doggo staring eagerly at a ball held by its human. But sadly, the person can be seen catching some snoozes. The doggo however doesn’t let down its guard and sits patiently while looking at the ball.

"He'll wake up soon and throw it..." reads the hilarious caption.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 9, the clip has garnered over 98,800 upvotes and several comments. People couldn’t stop showering the adorable video with heart emojis. Many expressed themselves through hilarious comments while others wrote about the doggo’s probable feelings during the whole clip.

“’Is this a test? I know this is a test...’,” wrote a Reddit user while voicing the doggo’s possible thoughts. “Maybe the man fell asleep after playing fetch for three hours straight. I have an Aussie. She will play until the end of time if she could,” said another.

“That dog is more patient than most people I know,” commented a third. “’Ball! Ball! I want ball! Ball! Throw ball human! Throw!’,” expressed a fourth in doggo language.

What do you think of this clip?

