Pawri-famed Dananeer Mobeen lip-syncs to kid’s version of the viral dialogue

Do the words ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ mean anything to you? If you’re a regular user of the Internet, chances are you’re already chuckling remembering the viral video featuring Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen. In case you’re unaware or cannot remember the viral trend, then let us refresh your memory. In 2021, Mobeen's 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' video went crazy viral after getting a mashup makeover from Rasode Main Kaun Tha famed Yashraj Mukhate. Besides taking the Internet by storm, the clip also prompted a new trend. From celebrities to police departments to different brands, many joined the trend to share hilarious posts. People are now reminded of the trend again after Mobeen recently posted a video on Instagram. The clip shows her lip syncing to a rendition of her own dialogue by a girl.

“Hiiii guyzzzz. This girl has outdone me, best version of #pawrihoraihai so far. Swipe to see the original video!” she wrote and shared two videos. One of the videos is the one done by the girl and the other shows the influencer lip syncing to the kid’s video.



The videos have been posted about 17 hours ago. Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 1.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Hahahahahaha lovedd this oneee,” wrote an Instagram user. To which, Mobeen replied and wrote, “Me toooooo.” Another person shared, “Best version of #pawrihoraihai.” Many also showcased their reactions with laughing out loud emoticons.

